Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 740 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1,423.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 124,524 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 326,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $155.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

