Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 690 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after buying an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.31. 8,111,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,592,135. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

