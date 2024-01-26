Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $26.56 on Friday, reaching $839.04. 1,671,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $754.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $144,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

