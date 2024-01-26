Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$162,150.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.

  • On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.02 million, a PE ratio of -91.83, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

