Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $5.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

KGC remained flat at $5.56 during trading on Friday. 3,646,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,426. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

