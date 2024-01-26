Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $120.53. 643,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
