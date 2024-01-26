John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 141,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 74,309 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $531.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

