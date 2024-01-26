JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. JOANN has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOANN

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.