JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000.

JOANN Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. JOANN has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

