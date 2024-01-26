Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.89.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.56. 2,293,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,848. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0440061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.