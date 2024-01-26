JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of JDSPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,659. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

