Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Critical Analysis

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($8.30) -1.36 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.60) -11.07

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -66.86% -57.95% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -33.40% -30.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $59.63, suggesting a potential upside of 429.53%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.05%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Anavex Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

