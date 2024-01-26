Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

Jabil stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 927,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,052. Jabil has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,853 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

