iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $280.08

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $280.08 and last traded at $279.98, with a volume of 36462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average of $257.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

