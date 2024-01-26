iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,116,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 994,717 shares.The stock last traded at $38.85 and had previously closed at $38.72.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

