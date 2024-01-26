iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.73

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 573585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

