IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Acquires A$32,500.00 in Stock

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill purchased 50,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($21,381.58).
Simon Lill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Simon Lill acquired 100,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,200.00 ($45,526.32).
IRIS Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About IRIS Metals
IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.
