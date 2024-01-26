Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

