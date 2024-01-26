Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 2,933,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,314. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

