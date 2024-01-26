International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBM traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,890,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,015. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.85.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

