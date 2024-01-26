Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 261,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

