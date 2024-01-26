Insider Selling: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Sells 13,521 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 13,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $104,111.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,234 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $46,942.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 9,494 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $71,205.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $45,262.50.

On Friday, January 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $130,284.06.

On Tuesday, January 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,702 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $20,346.06.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TACT

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.