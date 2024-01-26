Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) VP Sells $32,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PED

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.