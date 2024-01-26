Insider Selling: Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Sells 91,052 Shares of Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

