Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Sells 59,157 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KBH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $59.66. 360,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,791. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

