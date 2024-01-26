Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $10,105.38 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $10,105.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,574.85.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $10,098.00.

JCI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

