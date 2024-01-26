Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) COO Sells 17,690 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,464. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

