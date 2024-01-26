Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $6,157,458.42 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

