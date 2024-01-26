Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 128,114 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,121,768.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64.

Celsius Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,416. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

