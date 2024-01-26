Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $48,622.26 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $264.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $270.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

