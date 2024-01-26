Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director Buys 2,575 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director John J. Neuhauser purchased 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $13,415.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,589. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.