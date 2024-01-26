Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director Buys 2,575 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director John J. Neuhauser purchased 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $13,415.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
NYSE ASG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,589. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
