Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Purchases 346 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Stumbo purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $14,421.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 7,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.