Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell Sells 400 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $24,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,094 shares in the company, valued at $863,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Independent Bank Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 111,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,134. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INDB
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.