Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell Sells 400 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $24,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,094 shares in the company, valued at $863,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 111,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,134. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

