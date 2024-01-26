ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 2,510,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,124,502. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

