Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 610,000 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,377,548 shares in the company, valued at $58,042,753.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,750,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.69 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 88.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

