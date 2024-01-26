Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.
Huntsman Trading Up 1.7 %
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
