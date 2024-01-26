Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $24.87. 630,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.