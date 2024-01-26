Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Huntsman worth $32,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 687,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

