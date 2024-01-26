Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $550.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.75.

Shares of HUM traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

