Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.27 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
