Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.27 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

