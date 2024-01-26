Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.