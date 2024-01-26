Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.