Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.31.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $351.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.37 and a 200 day moving average of $320.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.