HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). HireQuest had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

HireQuest Price Performance

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1,832.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 229,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HireQuest by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HireQuest by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 6,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 3,900 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 6,993 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

See Also

