Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 566,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 632,197 shares.The stock last traded at $67.02 and had previously closed at $65.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.