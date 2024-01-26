Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

