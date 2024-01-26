Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

