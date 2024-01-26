Head to Head Review: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Petrofac pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 170.9%. Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Petrofac pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Core Laboratories pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Core Laboratories 8.10% 16.85% 5.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac N/A N/A N/A $1.58 0.24 Core Laboratories $489.73 million 1.59 $19.45 million $0.86 19.38

This table compares Petrofac and Core Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac. Petrofac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Petrofac and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Laboratories 2 1 0 0 1.33

Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Petrofac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Petrofac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Petrofac on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies, as well as services that support carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen storage, geothermal projects, and the evaluation and appraisal of mining activities. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.