Head to Head Comparison: Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equatorial Energia and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A $0.25 27.81 Korea Electric Power $55.15 billion N/A -$17.13 billion ($8.20) -0.87

Equatorial Energia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equatorial Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equatorial Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Korea Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equatorial Energia and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Equatorial Energia and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equatorial Energia N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power -16.03% -36.29% -5.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Equatorial Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equatorial Energia beats Korea Electric Power on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants. It also distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; and 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers. In addition, the company distributes electric energy to 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers. Equatorial Energia S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Brasília, Brazil.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

