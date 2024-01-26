HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

HCI Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HCI traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

