HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,214 shares of company stock valued at $16,950,535 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.