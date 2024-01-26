Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
KRMA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.08. 2,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
