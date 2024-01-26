Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.08. 2,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

