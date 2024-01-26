Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $131.40 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.